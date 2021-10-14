newBin Announces Launch of StartEngine Crowdfunding Campaign

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- newBin, the first free on-demand recycling service to collect all types of plastics, launched a fundraising campaign today on the crowdfunding platform StartEngine. The crowdfunding offers an opportunity for investors, both large and small, to share in newBin's mission to stop waste plastic piling up in landfills, parks, and waterways. Participants in the crowdfunding enjoy direct ownership in the recycling startup.

newBin is creating a first-of-its-kind app that will bring recycling into the 21st century with on-demand collection to your doorstep. The newBin app will let users schedule recycling pickup at their convenience and earn the Eco Rewards digital currency which can be redeemed for goods and services with participating partners. newBin's vision is to offer simple, no-sorting recycling that incentivizes Americans to recycle more.

"newBin is the future of recyclables collection, and we are thrilled to use this crowdfunding to offer ownership to the public. Anyone can be a part of our recycling revolution," said Mitch Hecht, Founder and CEO of newBin. "We are on a mission to achieve our 100% landfill-free recycling goals, while showing how easy and effortless recycling can be."

newBin's services will include at-home and at-store collection of all forms of plastic shapes, and every resin from plastics bags to meat trays, lids, and takeout containers.

Research shows 75% of Americans want to participate in curbside pickup if available, but only half have access to municipal-provided collection. And even where people can participate only 40% of their recyclable material gets into the recycle bin. Less than 9% of the 35.7 million tons of post-use plastic generated yearly gets recycled.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, visit: www.startengine.com/newbin

ABOUT NEWBIN

ABOUT STARTENGINE

StartEngine is one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 350 companies raise $150M+ from a community of over 250,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.

