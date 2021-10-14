Santa Barbara becomes the newest member of the California Cannabis Authority

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Cannabis Authority (CCA) is pleased to announce that the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has voted in favor of joining the CCA to improve insight and management of the county's licensed cannabis businesses. CCA membership provides the County with access to actionable data to assist with enforcement, audits, targeted compliance, and revenue forecasts through its partnership with NCS Analytics.

Greg Turner, Executive Director of the California Cannabis Authority, said, "We're excited to have Santa Barbara join the CCA and look forward to showcasing how membership in CCA drives efficiency and effectiveness for local cannabis regulatory and compliance efforts." Turner further noted, "The NCS Platform has been a game-changer for local government oversight. It's more than data aggregation; it's predictive analytics that provides invaluable information to our members. We're excited about the future for CCA and looking forward to Santa Barbara being part of that journey."

Adam Crabtree, CEO of NCS Analytics, added, "NCS is delighted to support the efforts of Santa Barbara to leverage the data to improve their oversight and compliance of the industry through our ongoing partnership with CCA. As one of the largest cultivation counties in the State of California, Santa Barbara staff will be able to streamline their processes and find efficiencies that would otherwise be impossible."

The California Cannabis Authority is a Joint Powers Authority with a mission to provide its members access to a sophisticated data analytics platform that delivers up-to-date actionable intelligence and reports on commercial cannabis activity in their jurisdictions. Access to data that would otherwise be unobtainable gives regulators the power to make decisions quickly, efficiently, and founded in fact. CCA also promotes a community of local governments working cooperatively to regulate and tax commercial cannabis more efficiently and effectively. For more information, please visit cca.ca.gov.

Since 2015, Denver, CO-based NCS Analytics has operated under its founding principle of empowering real-time critical decision making. By aggregating diverse data streams, NCS provides governments and financial institutions with actionable intelligence to monitor and regulate high-risk industries to prevent fraud and reduce risk exposure. NCS solutions bring a new level of refinement and reliable data to emerging industries. For more information, please visit ncsanalytics.com

