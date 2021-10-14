CNMI and Chinastone co-host "When Ningbo-Fenghua Meets MilanO fashion Week" - CNMI*IFIU 2021 International Fashion Summit

NINGBO, China, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) is pleased to announce its second-year collaboration with Chinastone to co-host the "When Ningbo·Fenghua Meets Milano Fashion Week" - CNMI*IFIU 2021 International Fashion Summit, a 3-day celebration that will take place at the end of November in Fenghua, Ningbo. The summit aims to create a conversation of Sino-Italian fashion industry, promote the exchange of culture and resources linking, present the valuable opportunities to promising brands and designers, strengthen Sino-Italian fashion industrial network and achieve result-driven cooperation.

Promoting Italian fashion heritage as well as Italian fashion brands and designers on a global stage is one of the key missions of CNMI. As one of the most important fashion markets, China has a long-term relationship and close connection with Italy. CNMI has initiated and launched relevant fashion activities, both online and offline, in China since 2020.

Chinastone Industrial Services Group is one of China's largest professional organizations in management consultancy and industrial services. Through its own IP International Fashion Industry United (IFIU), Chinastone is committed to its "3+3 Strategy", a strategic solution that integrates 3 global resources of "Material, Brand, Design" with 3 China's resources "Manufacturing, Retail Channels, Market Know-how", aiming to not only support and accompany global brands entering China market while guiding Chinese brands on to the global arena, but also incubate promising designers to help them flourish.

The 3-day summit in Fenghua, Ningbo will take place at a unique and brand-new location in the Mount XueDou, under the support of Fenghua government who has the vision of enhancing heritage of craftmanship and fashion characteristics of the city. While Ningbo is leading China's industrial digitalization and sustainability development, it is also the home to one of China's most important intangible cultural heritage, Chinese suit tailoring (Hong Band), which absorbed the essences of western tailoring and later evolved into a unique technique which highly focused on customization.

The event will gather key industry leaders, top commercial retail representatives, renowned brands and designers, top media, and government representatives to participate in a series of activities, primarily the industry forums and B2B meetings, fashion shows, static exhibitions, showcasing Italian fashion history, Chinese apparel craftsmanship heritage, and Italian emerging designers.

"As Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana we are very happy to reconfirm the great collaboration with Chinastone to co-host this important event," comments Carlo Capasa, Chairman of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. "I believe that creating a bridge in the Sino-Italian fashion industry and promoting the exchange of culture is of fundamental importance and I'm very proud that 9 of our associated and emerging brands, both strong and established and young designers have agreed to participate in this initiative and strengthening this cultural exchange."

The 3-day fashion summit will showcase 9 Italian fashion brands.

The opening show will be held by special guest Laura Biagiotti, one of the brands who has made the history of Made in Italy, who will show a selection of significant creations specially chosen for the event. Laura Biagiotti was the first Italian brand to present a fashion show in China in 1988.

Antonio Marras will close the event with a show on the last day, dedicated to Italian craftsmanship and tradition.

Two more fashion shows will be held during the event: by Drome, a brand dedicated to leather processing, which represents a strategic industry and a fundamental component of Italy's manufacturing, and by Marco Rambaldi, a new talent of Milano Fashion Week.

Moreover, five emerging brands, Laura Strambi, Michele Chiocciolini, Gilberto Calzolari, Daniele Amato, Gentile Catone will showcase their collections in a static exhibition.

Since the inauguration of CNMI's partnership with Chinastone in 2020, the two organizations will join forces again to promote Sino-Italian fashion business and cultural exchange, aiming to connect the East and the West, bridging the past and the future.

