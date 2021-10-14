1 in 6 People Worldwide Struggles to Read Due to Irlen Syndrome

JOSEPH, Ore., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of children and adults around the world cope with Irlen Syndrome - the inability of the brain to process certain light waves, or colors. The condition falls on a spectrum from mild to severe with symptoms that can include difficulty with reading and math, sensitivity to light, headaches, stomachaches, dizziness, inability to focus, clumsiness and poor sports performance. While approximately half of those with this condition acquire it genetically, it can also be caused by brain injuries, high fevers, and viruses.

The Word Gobblers, a handbook for parents and teachers working with children who struggle to read, addresses these problems and offers simple and immediate modifications to ease or overcome them, plus long term-solutions. The book contains a questionnaire concerning symptoms and behaviors, and uses interactive exercises on a variety of colored paper to help a parent or teacher discover if a child might have this condition.

Children who are poor readers or poor in sports are often teased or bullied, resulting in feelings of shame or low self-worth. The Word Gobblers explains the medically-based reason why some children and adults struggle to read and write, or display inappropriate behaviors, and compares the inability of the body to digest certain foods such as strawberries or peanuts with the inability of the brain to interpret certain wavelengths of light.

Beautifully illustrated by Joan Gilbert, The Word Gobblers shows children, through the images of mischievous Gobblers who munch, crunch, and scrunch numbers, letters and words that they are not at fault. Images of smiley faces in green and orange help children see they are not alone by showing that 1 in 6, 10 in 60, and 100 in 600 have this same condition.

In the Forward, Founder and Director of the Irlen Institute, Helen L. Irlen, explains the discovery of Irlen Syndrome and the progress made in treating it. The Irlen Method for treating this condition has received national and international media attention.

The Library Journal review concludes: "VERDICT: A helpful volume for parents, caregivers, and teachers of children who struggle with reading."

Author Catherine Matthias is a Certified Irlen Syndrome Screener and published author of six early reader picture books.

Published by Square One Publishers, New York. ISBN 978-0-7570-0502-2. $15.95.

