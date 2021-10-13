Ribbon Communications to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 27, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the close of the market on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The Company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at investors.ribboncommunications.com, where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details:

Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in number (Domestic): 877-407-2991

Dial-in number (International): 201-389-0925

Instant Telephone Access: Call me™

Replay information:

A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until November 10, 2021, and can be accessed by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 13723100.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Investor Relations

Tom Berry

+1 (978) 614-8050

tom.berry@rbbn.com

North American Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 212-6922

mcooper@rbbn.com

