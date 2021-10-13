Cushing Terrell Joins the Renewable Energy Conversation at Greenbuild 2021

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricanes, wildfires, and severe winter storms have demonstrated the precarious nature of our energy infrastructure and the critical need to rethink our energy sources and delivery methods. Knowing the need for fast-tracked solutions, members of Cushing Terrell's Infrastructure Group, Alan and Nathan Bronec, father and son electrical engineers, brought their expertise on microgrids and renewable energy integration to this year's Greenbuild conference which took place last month. Their presentation, "Don't Be Left in the Dark: How Microgrids Make Reliable, Onsite Renewable Energy Possible," will be part of the on-demand series of presentations available for attendees.

Lamar Buffalo Ranch is a remote site in Yellowstone National Park that is 100% off-grid. Cushing Terrell designed a micro-hydroelectric turbine and configured the electrical integration that house this first-of-its-kind, off-grid power system.

When it comes to resilience in the face of natural disasters, microgrid systems offer benefits that include onsite energy generation and storage, the use of renewable energy sources, and the option to connect and disconnect from primary utility grids. Microgrids aren't a new concept, but they're fast gaining traction in the effort to identify reliable, climate-friendly alternatives to our current infrastructure.

"Participating in Greenbuild this year, as both attendees and presenters, was an incredible opportunity to gain as much insight as possible from leaders in green building and to share some of our own expertise," says Ashleigh Powell, Director of Sustainability at Cushing Terrell. "It's an all-hands-on-deck moment for our industry as we collectively work to promote resilience, equity, health, and well-being while dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade in order to limit warming to 1.5°C. The inspiration and insight we gained from our colleagues and friends at Greenbuild was invaluable at this pivotal time."

As our nation moves toward zero net emissions in our buildings and infrastructure, the use of onsite renewable energy will play a key role. Now is time for local and state governments, utilities, designers, urban planners, developers, and construction contractors to come together and help drive the sustainability conversation and practice forward, sharing expertise and lessons learned from across disciplines and industries.

In addition to the Bronecs' microgrid presentation, the Cushing Terrell team has developed a Solar Integration Design Guide that provides a high-level overview of the return on investment of onsite solar, design considerations, and insights. Download the design guide here.

