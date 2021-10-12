Warrior Centric Health Launches Population Health Mission with Air Force's 59th Medical Wing

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® has launched work on a contract to adapt its commercial population health management solution to serve the Air Force's flagship 59th Medical Wing, located at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. This vital project grew out of the Defense Health Agency's ambitious Quadruple Aim Performance Plan (Quad Aim), which was intended to improve Warfighter readiness by providing better care, leading to better health, at lower cost.

WCH Helps Deliver on Quad Aim's Promise

A key objective of Quad Aim is implementation of population-based health strategies that specifically target active-duty service members, retirees, and their families who receive care in Military Health Facilities (MTFs). WCH has devoted over a decade of research and development into precisely that: a population health management platform that integrates data science, e-learning, professional credentialing, community outreach, and facility authorization with the specific aim of helping healthcare facilities optimize care for their Warrior Communities. This industry-leading solution is already gaining traction in the commercial sector.

The project will adapt WCH's existing platform to achieve measurable results in the military healthcare setting. Through their combined efforts, other MTFs will soon be able to adopt the new Military Model of WCH's population health management solution to fulfill their own Quad Aim objectives.

Says Ron Steptoe, CEO and Founder of Warrior Centric Health:

"Everyone at Warrior Centric Health is looking forward to working with the 59th Medical Wing. This is a huge opportunity to prove out our platform in a military setting. And there is no organization more prepared to make it happen than the 59th MDW."

SBIR — "America's Seed Fund"— Makes it Possible

The contract between the 59th MDW and WCH is a "SBIR Phase II" contract made possible by the Small Business Innovation Research program.

SBIR is intended to enable federal buyers, such as the Air Force, to purchase ready-made technologies quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively, and adapt them to their own uses, while the small businesses that develop the technologies get the advantages of both a ready buyer and development partner.

WCH's SBIR efforts are sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), which has partnered with U.S. Air Force (AFWERX) to streamline the SBIR process.

Because of SBIR, WCH and the 59th MDW will deliver the population-based health solution the military needs, while WCH continuously improves its solution for both the military and commercial healthcare markets.

The 59th is the Air Force's Flagship Medical Wing

The 59th Medical Wing is the largest medical wing in the Air Force, composed of six groups across the $1.2 billion San Antonio Military Health System, Joint Base San Antonio. the 59th MDW supports more than 240,000 beneficiaries with more than 6,000 military and civilian personnel, residents, and students

About Warrior Centric Health, LLC

Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® provides hospitals and health systems with a groundbreaking digital platform that enables them to deliver comprehensive, best-practice population health management to the vast Warrior Community. It is the only fully realized population health solution of its kind. WCH is a Supplier Diversity - Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise™, a Vizient® Awarded Supplier, and a Microsoft for Startups® company. Please visit https://warriorcentrichealth.com or follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

