Mattamy Homes Closes on Another Property in the Phoenix Valley

Mattamy will introduce new floorplans for homebuyers following acquisition of Tierra Vistoso in Surprise, AZ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that it has closed on an important land purchase in Surprise, AZ. The 79-acre property, known as Tierra Vistoso, was purchased for $6.65 million and is approved for 178 home sites. The deal closed on Monday, October 4, 2021.

"We're very excited about the possibilities that our new community in Surprise is going to offer homeowners in the Valley, with brand-new floorplans combined with a stunning natural setting, tucked away from the hustle and congestion of other Valley locations," says Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "Based on the favorable affordability of the submarket and the range of home designs to be offered at Tierra Vistoso, we expect the community to serve a diverse demographic including young and mature families, young couples and mature empty nesters."

The new floorplans that Mattamy will introduce at Tierra Vistoso will include single-family homes, both single- and two-story. The community will offer a generous amount of natural open space, and planned neighborhood amenities will include small pocket parks, BBQ grills, kid's play structures and connected walking trails. Located at the northwest corner of Cotton and Dale Lane in Surprise, AZ, the community offers close proximity to Lake Pleasant and ATV/motorsport recreation locations, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

Tierra Vistoso is expected to open for sale in early 2022.

