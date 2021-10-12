Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will announce its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Lilly will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company's financial performance.

The conference call will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly's website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news . F-LLY

Refer to: Molly McCully; mccully_molly@lilly.com; 317-478-5423 (Media)

Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; 317-277-1838 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company