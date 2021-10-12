Concorde-Aurora Receives Recognition for Vaccine Assistance

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concorde Career College-Aurora campus has earned the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) Excellence in Community Service Award based on its work as an equity vaccine site during Colorado's drive to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Concorde, which is a national leader in health care education with 17 campuses across eight states, received the ACCSC award for making outstanding contributions to the local community through service initiatives.

In early 2021, Concorde-Aurora partnered with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' administration, the Colorado Department of Public Health and the State Vaccine Equity Outreach Team to set up vaccine clinics to serve minority and hard-to-reach populations in the Denver metropolitan area.

Concorde-Aurora provided more than 1,000 vaccinations during its on-campus clinics between February and June. Concorde students and instructors also worked at community clinics to help address medical provider shortages and distribute more vaccines to residents, assisting with approximately 25,000 vaccinations in the Denver area.

"Community service has always been central to the culture at Concorde, and we were honored to conduct vaccine clinics and help healthcare organizations administer the vaccine," said Dr. Thomas Wicke, Campus President of Concorde Career College-Aurora. "These events gave our students valuable training opportunities on their way to serving as the next generation of healthcare professionals in the Denver metropolitan area."

Gov. Polis said Concorde's efforts helped the state of Colorado reach a milestone, as more than 70% of Coloradans 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"My administration is grateful for Concorde Career College's partnership in providing high-quality training and skills that prepare our healthcare workforce for careers that improve health outcomes, especially among underserved populations," Gov. Polis said. "Thank you to Concorde Career College for making a difference – helping our communities stay safe and healthy and encouraging Coloradans to get vaccinated."

Concorde-Aurora has participated in many community service activities over the years, including its own community clinics as well as annual health fairs to support non-profits, food banks, veteran health efforts and other community-related healthcare initiatives.

The Concorde-Aurora campus, which offers a variety of healthcare programs, is at 111 N. Havana Street, on the corner of Havana and First. For more information, visit the campus website or call 720-808-0455.

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 17 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

