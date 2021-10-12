Attorneys from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Named Among Best in Texas Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, Kevin Burgess honored once again

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based business litigation and intellectual property law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is home to three attorneys who recently were named to the exclusive 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters.

Firm principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Kevin Burgess are named in the list of the state's top attorneys based on their years of work for clients in intellectual property litigation.

All three attorneys have earned multiple selections to the Texas Super Lawyers list based on nominations from other attorneys who practice in the same area of law.

Since last year's list, Caldwell Cassady & Curry once again helped Nevada-based VirnetX Inc. prevail in a patent-infringement trial against California-based technology giant Apple Inc. The $502.8 million verdict awarded to VirnetX was delivered in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Within days, Caldwell Cassady & Curry won a complete defense victory for UK-based World Programming Limited in a copyright and patent infringement lawsuit filed by North Carolina-based SAS Institute Inc. The complete dismissal in favor of World Programming Limited was handed down in a separate Eastern District court.

In April, Mr. Caldwell was named one of the country's top trial lawyers in the Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar series by the national legal publication Law360. He was one of only 11 lawyers in the nation to be included, and the only attorney in Texas to be named in the series after previously being selected in 2019.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

