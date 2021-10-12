Alleghany Corporation to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Alleghany will post its financial supplement to the company's website at www.alleghany.com.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) creates value by owning and supporting its operating subsidiaries and managing investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages including property, casualty, professional liability and directors' and officers' liability; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and supports a diverse portfolio of eight non-financial businesses.

