Webster Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced the following details for its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call:
Earnings Release:
Thursday, October 21, 2021 at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)
Conference Call:
Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)
Dial-in number:
877-407-8289; or 201-689-8341 for international callers
Webcast:
Via Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com
Webcast replay:
Will be available shortly after the call's completion, also at www.wbst.com
Telephone replay:
Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on October 21, 2021
Replay number:
877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13723032
***
About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 254 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Media Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
acferreira@websterbank.com
Investor Contact:
Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307
kmanginelli@websterbank.com
View original content:
SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation