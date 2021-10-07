Aviso adds Tina Phillips and Tony Prophet, seasoned technology executives, as Board Advisors and reports the company's biggest quarter ever

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviso AI, the only predictive Revenue Intelligence platform recognized by analysts for its whole-body Guided Selling(™) system, today announced that it has added Tina Phillips and Tony Prophet to its Board of Advisors. Ms. Phillips' and Mr. Prophet's appointments come just a few weeks after Aviso recorded 300% Y-o-Y growth, securing multiple enterprise customers such as Ivanti and Seagate, replacing point solutions in conversational intelligence, forecasting, and deal and people intelligence. Aviso also continued its global expansion at leaders such as Honeywell, RingCentral, Elastic, and Marlin Equity Partners with its single pane of glass AI platform that works seamlessly across multiple CRM databases and Salesforce instances.

As a part of Aviso's Board of Advisors, Tina Phillips and Tony Prophet will help Aviso build upon its 10-year vision.

Tina Phillips and Tony Prophet both join Aviso as Advisors and Investors.

Tina Phillips was a global leader and Principal at Deloitte's Digital practice and initiated and led its Salesforce.com and CPQ practices globally. Tina led Deloitte's Salesforce practice in the US for six years. She also served as a global leader in Deloitte's Digital Customer practice focusing on Sales and Service transformation engagements, global process optimization alignment with customer experience, contract lifecycle management, and complex global deployments.

Tony was formerly the Chief Equality and Recruiting Officer of Salesforce. He co-chaired the Salesforce Racial Equality and Justice Task Force, created to help drive systemic change in the workplace and community. He was a co-founder of the company's Ethical and Humane Use of technology initiative. Before Salesforce, Tony was a Corporate VP at Microsoft and a Senior VP of HP leading their Worldwide PC and Printing Operations. Before that he also led worldwide operations for the Carrier Business unit of United Technologies after rising to Partner at Booz Allen.

Aviso's latest additions to the Board Advisory team builds on its sustained commitment to enterprise AI platforms that are inclusive of traditional, digital, and hybrid selling models at scale to businesses worldwide across any industry while leveraging the power of AI augmentation and automation to empower revenue teams. As a part of Aviso's Board of Advisors, Ms. Phillips and Mr. Prophet will help Aviso build upon its 10-year vision to make AI more accessible for all companies and help every organization predict better team and business outcomes.

"I am really impressed with Aviso's IP, leadership team, and future platform roadmap," said Ms. Phillips. "Aviso goes beyond traditional CRM platforms and uses AI across the revenue cycle to provide insights and intelligence to Sales teams to grow revenue. I look forward to working with Trevor and his team to support their vision of taking this technology to businesses worldwide."

"Tina is one of the brightest minds and thought leaders driving transformation in the digital age" said Trevor Rodrigues-Templar, President and CEO of Aviso. "Tina has had an incredible career with many firsts at Deloitte Consulting, including establishing its Salesforce practices in the US, Brazil, and several Asia-Pacific countries. I look forward to working with Tina, Tony, and the rest of our global advisory board to help businesses worldwide unlock the collective power of their Sales and Go-to-market teams and achieve their highest revenue and growth potential."

"I'm tremendously impressed by what the Aviso team has built." said Mr. Prophet. "When I was a leader in large-scale global businesses, I clearly saw how critical it was to have great data and timely insights to manage the go-to-market process. I believe Aviso is well positioned to serve global customer needs as a next-generation revenue compass. The best startups don't just build great technology, they are also relentless about serving their customers and employees. I look forward to helping Trevor and his leadership team with their bold vision of applying advanced technologies such as AI to guide the future of Sales."

"I've known Tony for more than a decade and I am delighted that he is finally joining Aviso's Board of Advisors," said Trevor Rodrigues-Templar, President and CEO of Aviso. "Tony has a long history of leading global business functions at scale. He's had several remarkable chapters in his career, whether as a leader in iconic companies, or in fostering more inclusive and ethical company cultures. I look forward to working with Tony and the rest of our advisory board to shape the industry's most scalable AI platform for revenue teams across our core pillars of deal intelligence, conversational intelligence, and activity & people intelligence."

About Aviso:

Aviso is the AI compass that guides sales and go-to-market teams to close more deals, accelerate growth, and find their Revenue True North. Aviso AI delivers revenue intelligence, drives informed team-wide actions and course corrections, and gives precise guidance so sellers and teams don't get lost in the fog of CRM and augment themselves with predictive AI. With demonstrated results across Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders such as Honeywell, Github, Elastic, and RingCentral, Aviso works at the frontier of predictive AI to help teams close more deals and drive more revenue.

Aviso's AI has generated over 350 billion insights, analyzed $400B in pipeline, and helped customers win $164B in deals across customers. Companies use Aviso to drive more revenue, achieve goals faster, and win in bold, new frontiers. By using Aviso's guided-selling tools instead of conventional CRM systems, sales teams close 20% more deals with 98%+ accuracy, and reduce spending on non-core CRM licenses by 30%. Aviso is backed by Storm Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Shasta Ventures, and leading Silicon Valley and global technology investors.

