BETHANY BEACH, Del., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hotel Bethany Beach debuts as the first independent hotel in Bethany Beach, Delaware. Located just two blocks from the white sandy shores of the Atlantic Ocean, this family friendly property is ideally located In the center of the best sights, boardwalk eateries, and sunshine activities that the peaceful, seaside town has to offer.

Introducing: Hotel Bethany Beach - The First Independent Hotel in Delaware’s Coastal Community of Bethany Beach Opens This Month

Introducing: Hotel Bethany Beach - First Independent Hotel in Delaware's Coastal Community of Bethany Beach, Delaware

"We are thrilled to welcome Hotel Bethany Beach to the quiet resorts of Delaware" says Area General Manager, Benjamin Gray. "We look forward to introducing guests to our elevated coastal style and enhanced amenities as they perfectly pair with our unparalleled customer service. We are confident that our vision and continued investment in this unique property will best position us to be the pinnacle of hospitality in Bethany Beach."

EOS Investors, a privately held real estate investment firm that acquired the hotel in May of 2021, has planned a transformative 5.5 million dollar interior renovation of the property that will begin later this year. This large scale investment will further reinforce the thoughtful repositioning and independent spirit of Hotel Bethany Beach within Delaware's coastal community.

Hotel Bethany Beach breathes new life into the space formerly inhabited by the Holiday Inn Express and will continue to unveil new and improved aesthetics and offerings in the coming months. Designed by beach lovers for beach lovers, the 101 room property is inspired by the idyllic charm, serene spirit and beachfront bliss that defines both the past and present day Bethany Beach community. Warm and welcoming guest service is complemented by a spacious and inviting lobby, sun-drenched outdoor pool, 1,400 sq ft of versatile meeting space, business center, fitness room and complimentary daily breakfast. This pet-friendly property also extends hos-paw-tality to well behaved four-legged family members of up to 30 lbs. At Hotel Bethany Beach, functionality and affordability meet fun.

Guestroom types include king bed and two queen bed options. Each room combines coastal chic style with smart comfort and ample amenities to the likes of plush bedding, work desk and ergonomic chair, mini refrigerator, Keurig coffee maker, and complimentary Wi-Fi, among others. Hotel Bethany Beach is currently offering an introductory special promotion where guests who stay three nights or longer can enjoy up to 25% off best available rates.

Hotel Bethany Beach is located at 39642 Jefferson Bridge Road, Bethany Beach, in the heart of the southeastern Delaware coast. Ample self-parking is available on-site for a seasonally priced daily rate. For more information, please visit www.HotelBethanyDE.com or find us socially on Instagram and Facebook.

Introducing: Hotel Bethany Beach - The First Independent Hotel in Delaware's Coastal Community of Bethany Beach

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EOS Investors LLC