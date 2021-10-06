Education Resources, Inc. Announces 22nd Annual Therapies in the School Conference A Live Virtual Webinar - November 18 and 19, 2021 ERI Offers Dynamic Topics Presented by Leading Experts for School-Based Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech-Language Pathologists and Special Educators.

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) announces Therapies in the School Conference 2021, a live virtual webinar set for November 18 and 19, 2021 at 9:30 am EST (US). The 22nd annual conference is back for the second year in a row as a virtual offering, where school-based therapists and professionals will learn the latest techniques from world-renowned faculty.

Relevant Continuing Education for Therapists by Therapists

Sessions will be taught by Trish West Low, Jan Hollenbeck, Melissa Gerber, Teresa May Benson, Barbara Connolly, Susan Cecere and more. Plus, the return of the popular morning yoga session with Anne Buckley-Reen.

As the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, therapists are re-imagining what participation and performance will look like for school-aged children and how therapeutic support today impacts each student's long-term outcomes in life. Participants can expect to receive content that integrates what has been learned during the COVID-19 pandemic along with pre-COVID best practices.

Attendees from last year's first-ever virtual conference shared numerous positive experiences. Vicki Nephew, a New York based PT said, "This is an excellent resource for school-based therapy, which is often hard to find in continuing education. Sharing the latest research and strategies with presenters and other school-based therapists has been extremely helpful and affirming of what we are doing with our own kids."

Therapies in the School Conference 2021 offers up to 12 continuing education hours (1.2 CEUs) with energetic experiential learning, lively panel discussions and challenging breakout sessions related to:

Breathing, Talking and Postural Control

Praxis as a Whole Brain Process

Practical Strategies to Facilitate Independent Executive Function Skills

Long Term Outcomes Over the Life Span for Students with Special Needs

School-Based Best Practices for Beginning Therapists

Dyspraxia: Tools, Treatment and Accommodations

Visual Impairments, Motor Skills and School Performance

Sensory Processing Issues in High-Risk Populations: Down Syndrome

Plus, Much More!

Therapies in the School Conference 2021 is being offered for $439/person for both days or $225/person for one day. Group rates are available. Register HERE or email info@educationresourcesinc.com for group rates.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com.

