Valeo Pharma Completes Negotiations with Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance for Enerzair® Breezhaler® and Atectura® Breezhaler®

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has completed its negotiations and entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) regarding Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler, its two innovative asthma therapies.

"The successfull conclusion of our negotiations with pCPA regarding Enerzair and Atectura is a key milestone for our respiratory commercial program. We now look forward to working diligently with all participating jurisdictions to secure coverage from publicly funded drug plans across Canada. In addition, private payer health plan coverage currently stands in excess of 85% of privately insured lives in Canada", said Frederic Fasano, Valeo's President and Chief Operating Officer. "As expected, the feedback gathered by our commercial team from healthcare professionals since launching these two innovative asthma drugs is very positive. The large phase III PLATINUM program is continuously delivering further endpoint analyses which are strengthening the clinical profile of both products. We are convinced that the clinical value propositions of Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler will help expedite provincial public coverage to the benefits of asthma sufferers across Canada".

Established in August 2010, the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) conducts joint provincial/territorial/federal negotiations for brand name and generic drugs in Canada to achieve greater value for publicly funded drug programs and patients through the use of the combined negotiating power of participating jurisdictions.

About Enerzair® Breezhaler®



Enerzair® Breezhaler® is indicated as a maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta 2 -agonist and a medium or high dose of an inhaled corticosteroid who experienced one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous 12 months. This formulation combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LABA) and the glycopyrronium bromide (a LAMA) with mometasone furoate (an ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler® device.

About Atectura® Breezhaler®



Atectura® Breezhaler® is indicated as a once-daily maintenance treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with reversible obstructive airways disease. Atectura® Breezhaler® should be prescribed for patients not adequately controlled on a long-term asthma control medication, such as ICS or whose disease severity clearly warrants treatment with both a LABA and an ICS. Atectura® Breezhaler® combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LABA) with the anti-inflammatory mometasone furoate (an ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler® device.

About Valeo Pharma

About Valeo Pharma Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respirology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and other specialty products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

