RLH Equity Partners Named to Inc.'s 2021 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners is proud to be included in Inc. Magazine's 2021 Founder-Friendly Investors list. According to Inc.,

(PRNewsfoto/RLH Equity Partners)

this honor highlights investors that business owners can trust and with whom they can constructively collaborate while receiving the financial support they need to accelerate growth;

each of the selected firms has a positive reputation for remaining highly engaged and working in close partnership with portfolio company management teams; and

the listed firms represent those with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs.

"Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

"We're delighted that RLH earned a place on this year's Founder-Friendly Investors list," said Kevin Cantrell and Ryan Smiley, Managing Directors of RLH. They added, "This recognition is especially valuable because it is based upon detailed information provided by entrepreneurs about their experiences partnering with private equity firms. We believe it reflects RLH's multi-decade commitment to a servant-leadership approach to collaborating with our portfolio companies. And it serves as a wonderful complement to the more than two dozen awards that our portfolio companies have earned in the past five years alone as 'best places to work' in their industry or geographical area."

About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's more than 35-year history of successful investing. Our firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

Contact

For more information please contact:

Jessica Bramwell

Director of Communications

RLH Equity Partners

949-428-2205

jbramwell@rlhequity.com

www.rlhequity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RLH Equity Partners