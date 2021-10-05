Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2021 Third Quarter Results on Nov. 5

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update and review 2021 third quarter results on Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge's media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.

Enbridge will announce its financial results before markets open on Nov. 5, 2021.

2021 Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Details of the webcast

When: Friday Nov. 5, 2021





7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET)



Webcast: Sign-up



Call: Dial-in (Audio only – please dial in 15 minutes ahead):





North America Toll Free: (833) 233-4460





Outside North America: (647) 689-4543





Conference ID: 9798691

A webcast replay, as well as a transcript which will be posted to Enbridge's website, will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,766 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

