Please Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots

Once again, WNDU-TV has joined forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This is our 26th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year. With your support over the years, we have helped the Marines collect nearly 445,000 toys for needy children in Michiana. But help is needed every year.

This year’s WNDU Toys for Tots collection drive will take place on Saturday, December 12. We will be broadcasting live from the following locations from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM. We will be encouraging masks and social distancing at all locations. In order to have a safe collection drive, we ask that you stay in your vehicle and let our volunteers safely accept your donation.

WNDU-TV Studios

54516 State Road 933, South Bend

Concord Mall, Elkhart

Warsaw Martin’s @ 1150 Husky Trail

Stevensville, MI Martin’s @ 5637 Cleveland Avenue

Feel free to drop off your donation at one of these locations or wherever you see Toys for Tots collection bins throughout the community.

Toys for Tots FAQ

Where can I drop off a toy for Toys for Tots? You can drop off toys at a number of collection locations right now throughout Michiana wherever you see Toys for Tots collection bins.

You can also drop off toys at the WNDU-TV studios, 54516 State Road 933, South Bend.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you can find more information at the official Toys for Tots web site:

https://south-bend-in.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx

You can even donate on line and direct your gift to the local Toys for Tots campaign in your area.

What kind of toy would you like me to donate? Any new, unwrapped toy will be appreciated. Keep in mind, toys for younger children and older children are often in high demand. So please consider these types of toys as you make your toy selections.

As a business leader, what can I do to help the Toys for Tots drive? You play a key role by allowing the Marines to place collection bins in your stores and by bringing the toys you’ve collected so far to one of the drop off locations.

Who gets the toys that are donated locally? Local kids get the toys. For example, toys donated in the St. Joseph County area are distributed to children in the St. Joseph County area.

Who distributes the toys? As Christmas nears, Marines distribute toys themselves and enlist the aid of local social service agencies and churches to help out during the Christmas season.

If I need a toy, who do I contact? WNDU-TV works with Toys for Tots programs in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Kosciusko counties in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan. For toy distribution information, click on the links below.

St. Joseph County: Toys for Tots South Bend

Elkhart County: Toys for Tots Elkhart County

Kosciusko County: Kosciusko County Toys for Tots

Berrien County, MI: Greater Berrien County Toys for Tots

Where can I get more details about the Toys for Tots program? Visit the official national Toys for Tots web site at Toys for Tots Foundation