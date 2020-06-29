StormTeam 16 Weather Radio

Every home should have a weather radio. In fact, federal and state safety officials agree that weather radios are as important as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in keeping you safe. You can count on StormTeam 16 to warn you about severe weather whenever necessary. But, when you’re away from your TV, a desktop or hand-held weather radio can alert you when severe weather threatens your area.

StormTeam 16 teamed up with Midland Radio and Meijer to provide weather radios to give you an edge over severe weather. The radio packaging contains complete instructions. You just need to tune the radio to the clearest channel and program the counties you wish to monitor for severe weather alerts.