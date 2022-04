Championing Hoosier Heroes

They’re the best among us from all walks of life. They’re Hoosier Heroes.

Do you know a hero? Join WNDU-TV and the Hoosier Lottery as we recognize our Hoosier Heroes. Nominate them here. Then watch for them on WNDU-TV.

The Hoosier lottery and WNDU—championing Hoosier Heroes.