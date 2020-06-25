Buddy Check
Hi ladies,
We all know how extremely important breast health is, and that's why we reach out to our community each month with the 16 Buddy Check. It's a great time to remind a buddy to make sure she’s up to date on her mammograms and to talk to her doctor if she notices any changes in her breasts. Make sure you're up to date too.
Here’s to a healthy future!
Tricia Sloma
“The importance of early detection is a personal story for me. It is thanks to an early diagnosis and a good support system that I am where I am today. Saint Joseph Health System believes in passionate care and we are proud to join them in that mission
to create a better, healthier community.” – Paqui Kelly
574.335.6216
611 E. Douglas Rd., Ste. 123
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574.335.8100
53940 Carmichael Dr.
South Bend, IN 46635
574.948.4000
1915 Lake Ave.
Plymouth, IN 46563