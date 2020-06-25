Hi ladies,



We all know how extremely important breast health is, and that's why we reach out to our community each month with the 16 Buddy Check. It's a great time to remind a buddy to make sure she’s up to date on her mammograms and to talk to her doctor if she notices any changes in her breasts. Make sure you're up to date too.



Here’s to a healthy future!



Tricia Sloma



Click here to schedule a mammogram at the Saint Joseph Health System Paqui and Brian Kelly Comprehensive Breast Center.