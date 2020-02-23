Zegarowski can't miss, No. 15 Creighton routs No. 21 Butler

Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and No. 15 Creighton beat No. 21 Butler 81-59 for its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent.

The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4) have won nine of 10 and remain one game behind Big East-leading Seton Hall.

Butler (19-9, 7-8) played the second half without season scoring leader Kamar Baldwin.

He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left ankle.

Henry Baddley led the Bulldogs with 13 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/23/2020 7:24:57 PM (GMT -5:00)