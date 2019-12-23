Zajac helps New Jersey Devils pound Chicago Blackhawks 7-1

Travis Zajac capped New Jersey's dominant second period with a short-handed goal, and the Devils cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

P.K. Subban, Damon Severson and John Hayden also scored in the second as New Jersey won for just the third time in 12 games.

Jack Hughes picked up his fifth goal in the first, and Blake Coleman and Pavel Zacha scored in the third.

It was the highest-scoring game of the season for the Devils, and the worst loss of the year for the Blackhawks.

12/23/2019 11:26:45 PM (GMT -5:00)