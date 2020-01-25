Zach LaVine scores 44 as Bulls beat Cavaliers 118-106

Zach LaVine had another dominating performance against Cleveland by scoring 44 points and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 118-106.

LaVine made 16 of 30 shots and had 27 points at halftime. The 6-foot-5 guard had 10 rebounds and eight assists and fell just short of his first career triple-double.

LaVine had his second big game against Cleveland in eight days. He scored 42 points on Jan. 20.

Cleveland has lost seven straight and 12 of 14. Kevin Love scored 20 points for the Cavaliers.

