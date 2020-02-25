Yoder inspires NorthWood ahead of state title with simple message

The NorthWood girls basketball team is gearing up for a title run as the Panthers are set to take on the No. 1 team in the state, Salem, on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

NorthWood's colors are red and black. But this week, head coach Adam Yoder's message to the team is simple: red equals bad, blue equals good.

That's because the color of the ribbons on the medals for the winning team are blue and the losing team's color is red. Yoder hopes that can get the girls fired up for Saturday.

"The one thing we've preached all year is we've got to prepare," Yoder said. "You can't just go out there on Saturday and hope we play well. We have to get ready for a Salem team that is No. 1 in the state. I will probably use some things throughout the week. I told them that blue looks a lot better than red, especially since we have a lot of red in our program anyway. That would be nice to get some blue, some blue rings and blue medals."

We are just a few days away from finding out which ribbons the Panthers will be wearing.

Tip for the program's first state title since 1999 is Saturday at 6 p.m.

