Wizards sharp early and late in 133-119 win over Pistons

Bradley Beal scored 15 of his 35 points in the first quarter, and the Washington Wizards took control with some torrid early shooting before holding on for a 133-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons were without injured stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, and Washington shot 17 of 21 from the field in the first quarter.

The Wizards also made all three of their 3-point attempts and all six of their free throws in that period, building a 43-31 lead.

Washington later shot 78% from the floor in the fourth.

