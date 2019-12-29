Without Livers, Michigan dominates UMass Lowell 86-60

Jon Teske had 25 points and eight rebounds, Eli Brooks added 15 points and No. 11 Michigan closed its nonconference schedule with a 86-60 rout over UMass Lowell.

The Wolverines played their first game without leading scorer Isaiah Livers after he injured his groin last week against Presbyterian.

He's out indefinitely. Teske scored the first four points of each half and Michigan never trailed, opening the game on a 10-2 run.

The 7-foot-1 senior center dominated against the River Hawks, who do not have a player over 6-7.

12/29/2019 5:13:29 PM (GMT -5:00)