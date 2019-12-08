Winston scores 23 points, No. 11 Michigan State tops Rutgers

Cassius Winston had 23 points and seven assists, helping No. 11 Michigan State pull away to beat Rutgers 77-65.

The Spartans led by just two points midway through the second half before outscoring the Scarlet Knights 16-7 to take control in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Michigan State's Gabe Brown scored a season-high 14 points.

He starting in place of Rocket Watts, who is expected to be out for about a week with a leg injury.

Xavier Tillman had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Aaron Henry added 12 points for the Spartans.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/8/2019 9:34:25 PM (GMT -5:00)