Winston-led No. 14 Michigan State tops No. 12 Michigan 87-69

Cassius Winston scored a career-high 32 points and Xavier Tillman had 20 to lead No. 14 Michigan State to a 87-69 victory over No. 12 Michigan.

The Spartans were ahead the entire game and beat the rival Wolverines for a fourth consecutive time.

The Spartans have won seven straight and are the only Big Ten team without a conference loss.

The Wolverines have lost four of their last seven games after starting 7-0 under first-year coach Juwan Howard.

They were led by Jon Teske, who fouled out after scoring 15 points.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/5/2020 4:11:15 PM (GMT -5:00)