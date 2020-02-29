Winston leads No. 24 Michigan St past No. 9 Maryland 78-66

Cassius Winston scored 20 points, including a buzzer-beating, 60-foot shot to end a sensational first half for No. 24 Michigan State in a 78-66 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Saturday night. The loss denied the Terrapins' bid to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. The Spartans bolted to a 17-5 lead and never trailed in dealing Maryland its first home loss of the season. When the teams played two weeks earlier, the Terps scored the game's final 14 points to pull out a 67-60 victory. Jalen Smith had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland.