Winston helps No. 15 Michigan State rout E Michigan 101-48

Cassius Winston had 21 points and seven assists, leading No. 15 Michigan State to a 101-48 rout over Eastern Michigan.

The Spartans have won four straight.

They may keep rolling if their supporting cast can gain confidence after solid performances in their latest win.

Michigan State's Foster Loyer scored a season-high 13 points, Aaron Henry had 12 points, Xavier Tillman scored 11 and Marcus Bingham added 10 points.

The Eagles did not have a double-digit scorer as Ty Groce led the team with nine points.

Eastern Michigan missed its first 14 shots of the game.

12/21/2019 9:33:30 PM (GMT -5:00)