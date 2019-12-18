Winston, No. 15 Michigan State top Northwestern 77-72

Cassius Winston scored 21 points and Xavier Tillman had 15 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 15 Michigan State beat Northwestern 77-72.

Winston went 8 for 16 from the field in the Spartans' 11th consecutive victory against the Wildcats. He also moved into 12th on the school's career scoring list with 1,601 points, passing Morris Peterson and Raymar Morgan.

Boo Buie scored a career-high 26 points for Northwestern, and Pete Nance finished with 14 in his return from a one-game suspension for “failure to adhere to program standards.”

