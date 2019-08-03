Wilson Chandler hosts inaugural basketball camp

In Benton Harbor today, the inaugural Wilson Chandler Basketball Camp.

More than 100 kids aging 8 to 15 years old packed inside the gym of the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor to learn from one of Benton Harbor High School's most notable alums.

Chandler has spent 11 years in the NBA. This offseason he was signed by the Brooklyn Nets, but still returns home to see his family and to give back.

He says with this camp he wants kids to know that it's bigger than basketball.

“I would say don't necessarily focus on being great as far as the basketball player, that'll come with hard work,” Chandler said. “Just coming out and learning how to be leaders and learning how to interact and be social with other kids and just come out and be productive and work hard. I think that's the biggest thing we kind of want to instill in kids. Make sure you're working towards something every day. Do something different that's going to make you better as a person.”

The free basketball camp continues on Sunday.