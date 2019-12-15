Who stays? Who goes? Brian Kelly knows

There are just 13 days until Notre Dame's appearance in the Camping World Bowl and for some it will be their last game suiting up for the Blue and Gold.

Aside from players who don't have any eligibility left, there are a handful of Golden Domers who's Notre Dame future is up in the air.

They need to decide whether they want to test the waters in the NFL Combine and draft.

Will Ian Book return? What about Alohi Gilman?

We don't know the answers yet...but head coach Brian Kelly does.

"I leave that up to them to decide how and when they want that to be public knowledge," Kelly said. "It's not my job to come out and say this guy's doing this and that guy is doing that. We have our roster set based upon who's coming back and who's not coming back. But I know exactly how our roster is set for next year. They'll make announcements relative to whether they are staying or going here in probably during the Bowl game, after the Bowl game, but it'll be fairly imminent."

Kelly has said that so far no players have told him they are skipping the Bowl Game but noted that some could still change their minds.