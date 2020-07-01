Whitmer proposes changes to high school athletics for upcoming school year

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer has a ton on her plate right now and one of her biggest priorities is making high school athletics safe.

Whitmer says students and coaches will have to practice proper hygiene techniques before and after every practice and game.

On top of that, all equipment must be properly disinfected before and after use.

Spectators are welcome to attend events only with face coverings while maintaining a six foot social distance at all times.

To ensure sports like football and volleyball happen, Whitmer suggests moving those sports to the spring, while moving socially distanced sports like golf and track to the fall.

"The MHSAA is a private organization that regulates school sports and I think that this is an idea that they really consider," Whitmer said. "I think it’s important that we have the ability to give our kids some sense or normalcy. I recognize how a lot of athletics are to kids future as well. We want to make sure that we proceed safely."

Nothing is official yet when it comes to high school athletics in Michigan but Whitmer expects to hear a decision on this proposal from the MHSAA as early as July 20th.

