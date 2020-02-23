White has 33 again, Bulls beat Wizards despite Beal's 53

Coby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and Chicago overcame Bradley Beal's career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak with a 126-117 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Zach LaVine added 32 and broke the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season. White matched the career high he set a night earlier.

He also became one of three rookies since 1992 with 33 or more in consecutive games, joining Allen Iverson and Trae Young.

2/23/2020 10:04:49 PM (GMT -5:00)