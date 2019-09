One of the best kickers in Michiana has made a decision where he will play college football.

Warsaw Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis will stay a Tiger. He announced today on twitter that he is going to Missouri.

According to Kohls Kicking and Punting Rankings, Mevis is the second rated kicker in the country.

Mevis had a preferred walk-on offer from Washington State and a full scholarship from Army but decided to take his talents to SEC country on a full ride scholarship.