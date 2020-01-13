Warren's big night, late block help Pacers rally past 76ers

The Indiana Pacers got 21 points and a late block from T.J. Warren to close out a 101-95 victory over Philadelphia.

The 76ers led by 11 midway through the third quarter and looked like they might hold on after retaking a 92-89 lead with 3:36 left in the game.

Instead, the Pacers charged back and took the lead for good when Myles Turner made two free throws with 1:41 to go. They closed it out at the free-throw line.

Ben Simmons led the 76ers with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

