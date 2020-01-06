Warren scores 36 to lead Pacers past Hornets 115-104

T.J. Warren scored 30 of his season-high 36 points in the second half, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-104.

The Pacers snapped a two-game skid and had lost four of their last five.

Domantas Sabonis added 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Miles Turner had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers. Indiana is 15-4 at home and improved to 8-10 on the road.

Terry Rozier had 28 points for the Hornets, whose two-game win streak ended.

