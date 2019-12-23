Warren, Turner lead Pacers to overtime home win over Raptors

T.J. Warren and Myles Turner scored 24 points apiece, Aaron Holiday sank two 3-pointers late and the host Indiana Pacers outlasted the Toronto Raptors 120-115 in overtime.

Holiday, who started at point guard for the injured Malcolm Brogdon, hit a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 116-113 lead with 2:05 remaining in overtime.

Then he drained another for a 119-115 advantage with 54 seconds remaining.

Holiday finished with 19 points, including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers.

The Pacers (21-10) hit 18 of 42 from beyond the arc.

The Raptors (21-9), who had a five-game win streak snapped, were just 11 of 40 on 3-pointers.

12/23/2019 9:52:48 PM (GMT -5:00)