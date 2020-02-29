Warren, Brogdon lead Pacers past Cavaliers

T.J. Warren scored 30 points, Malcolm Brogdon hit the go-ahead basket midway through the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-104 on Saturday night. Warren had three baskets down the stretch while Brogdon's jumper gave Indiana a 96-95 lead with 6:41 remaining. Center Myles Turner's 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and a minute to play sealed it. Brogdon scored 22 points. Domantas Sabonis had his 46th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds and also had nine assists. .Victor Oladipo, a game-time decision with a sore ankle, scored 19 points. Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, who returned after missing two games because of a strained left calf, had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds.