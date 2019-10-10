Vote for the Friday Night Football Pep Rally - Week 9

16 News Now has an exciting way for you to celebrate your school, team and fans: the Friday Night Football Pep Rally – Presented by Monteith's Best-One Tire & Auto Care.

Every Friday we’ll pick two or three upcoming Friday Night Football matchups from around Michiana, and then you get to make the final call on who will host a pep rally live during 16 Morning News Now.

Here are the matchups for Week 9 (Oct. 18):

- Edwardsburg hosts Allegan

- Mishawaka hosts Penn

- Coloma hosts Delton Kellogg

Click here to vote beginning Friday morning (Oct. 11).

We’ll announce the winner Monday on 16 Morning News Now.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, we’ll be live on 16 Morning News Now at the winner’s home turf for the Friday Night Football Pep Rally. It’s the winning team's chance to showcase all the great things about their school!

That’s not all. We'll be back live at the winning school on Friday evening right before the lights go on.

To top it all off, 16 News Now will shine the spotlight on that game during our Friday Night Football coverage on 16 News Now at 11.

