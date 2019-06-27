Vijay Singh starts off US Senior Open with a strong performance

Vijay Singh has won three major championships, two PGA championships and 1 Masters title but he has never won a U.S. Senior Open. However, he did put himself in good position with his performance today.

Singh started off red hot shooting for birdie on the first three holes of the course.

The Big Fijan birdied only two more times throughout the remaining 15 holes but never shot over par once.

Singh finished the day at five under par in a tie for fifth place. The 56-year old says he was pleased with his performance on the links for Round 1 but certainly thinks he can play better.

I felt pretty happy considering the way I felt and the way I warmed up to the week," Singh said. "It wasn't very pleasant but a good start like this can keep it rolling. Keep the blood flowing."