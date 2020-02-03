Valanciunas scores 26, leads Grizzlies over Pistons 96-82

Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 17 rebounds, Dillon Brooks added 15 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 96-82 to sweep the season series.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points and Tyus Jones added 13. Valanciunas also had four blocks.

Andre Drummond led the Piston with 25 points and 18 rebounds. Langston Galloway and Christian Wood added 17 each. Reggie Jackson finished the game 1 of 16 from the field for Detroit, and Sekou Doumboya was 2 of 15.

