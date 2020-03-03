Unified Elkhart HS nickname, mascot unveiled

Elkhart High School has a new mascot.

After several meetings, the Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees officially selected the name and mascot to be the Elkhart High School Lions.

Elkhart Central High School and Elkhart Memorial High school are set to unify as Elkhart High School this fall. And leaders see the community as stronger together, leading them to choose the lion.

Right now, work is being done on buildings to house new programs, creating some additional excitement.

