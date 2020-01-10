Turner has 27 points, 14 boards as Pacers beat Bulls 116-105

Myles Turner set season highs with 27 points and 14 rebounds, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers withstood a huge effort by Zach LaVine to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105.

The Pacers overcame 43 points by LaVine and escaped with the victory after Chicago rallied from 16 down to four in the closing minutes.

T.J. Warren scored 17 for Indiana after being fined $25,000 by the NBA for an altercation with Miami's Jimmy Butler on Wednesday night.

The Bulls lost their sixth straight. It is their worst skid since a 10-game slide in December and January last season.

