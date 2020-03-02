Trio of Irish rookies pick up ACC All-Freshman honors

Notre Dame Women's Basketball picked up a big win yesterday over Florida State.

Today a trio of Irish rookies picked up some more honors.

Sam Brunelle, Katlyn Gilbert and Anaya Peoples were all named to the ACC All-freshman team by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

The trio all averaged more than 12 points a game this season for the Irish.

Brunelle was also named espnW's National Player of the Week following Sunday's 25-point performance.

Destinee Walker was named All-ACC Honorable Mention.

Notre Dame begins their ACC Tournament run on Wednesday when they take on Pitt.

