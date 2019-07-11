Trine football holds satellite camp for local Michiana athletes

We are just under a month away until the start of high school football practice, but a couple of local high school football players were at St. Joseph High School Wednesday evening for the Trine University football satellite camp.

This is the first year the Trine football team has conducted a satellite camp at area high schools.

For $5, several local athletes got some advice and feedback from college coaches.

Trine head coach Troy Abbs wants to make the satellite camps an annual affair, because he says Michiana has some of the best high school football talent to offer.

The players ran 40-yard dashes and drills while being evaluated by the Trine football staff.

Abbs wants the players to take some tidbits from the camp and hopes maybe they'll play at Trine someday.

"Having guys come play at Trine University really makes us Michiana's small college football team," Abbs said. "We take pride in that. We take pride in the quality of football in this area, in the Fort Wayne area as well. Indiana high school football and southern Michigan football has really grown in it's quality the last few years, and we would love to continue to tap into that."

